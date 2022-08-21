Skip to main content

Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana Not In "Right Frame Of Mind" To Play For Leicester

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said that Wesley Fofana was "not quite in the right frame of mind" to play against Southampton on Saturday.

The 21-year-old defender is a top transfer target for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel is in the market for another center-back.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea have already had two bids rejected by Leicester but Fofana is said to be hoping for a third as he wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Fofana was physically fit for Saturday's game at the King Power Stadium but not mentally fit in the eyes of his manager.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, which Leicester lost 2-1, Rodgers said: "He's just a young player who is not quite in the right frame of mind at the moment to play.

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes, which I understand. It's a difficult moment for him. He's a good kid. He's been great for us while he's been here."

Although Fofana was not selected, he was still at the King Power Stadium.

Wesley Fofana and his girlfriend pictured at the King Power Stadium to watch Leicester vs Southampton in August 2022

Wesley Fofana and his girlfriend pictured at the King Power Stadium on Saturday

Fofana sat among the crowd with his girlfriend.

He did not look particularly engaged with the match though, summed up by his very subdued reaction to James Maddison scoring a fine free-kick to fire Leicester ahead on 54 minutes. 

Maddison's superb set-piece was ultimately not enough for Leicester as Che Adams hit back with two goals for Southampton.

News

By Robert Summerscales
