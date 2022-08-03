Chelsea Sign MLS Record-Breaker Gabriel Slonina

Chelsea have signed record-breaking American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire.

It was announced on Tuesday that Slonina had signed a six-year contract with the two-time Champions League winners but will be loaned back to Chicago until January 2023.

The 18-year-old is Chicago's no.1 keeper after making his Major League Soccer debut in August last year.

Slonina was aged just 17 years and 81 days when he made his MLS bow, making him the youngest keeper in the league's history.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in MLS action for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in April 2022 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Cory Knowlton

He also holds Chicago's club record as their youngest ever signing, having penned a professional contract in 2019 at the age of 14.

Born in Addison, Illinois, Slonina is set become the third player from the United States to play for Chelsea after Matt Miazga and Christian Pulisic.

He endeared himself to Chelsea fans on Twitter this week when he proclaimed: "It's a privilege to wear the badge of the best side in London. Thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome. Can't wait to get started."

Slonina is unlikely to be Chelsea's no.1 anytime soon but he could be first understudy to Edouard Mendy should Kepa Arrizabalaga leave Stamford Bridge.