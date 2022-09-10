Skip to main content

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly "Has No Idea About Football", Says Mainz Sporting Director

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has taken aim at Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly following his decision to fire Thomas Tuchel.

Boehly has been acting as Chelsea's interim sporting director since Marina Granovskaia left the club in June.

The American businessman oversaw a summer transfer window in which Chelsea spent more than £250 million on new players for Tuchel's first team.

But Boehly then made the call to dispense of Tuchel less than a week after the transfer window had closed.

That decision was made 12 hours after Chelsea fell to a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb - their third straight away defeat in all competitions.

Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022

Chelsea were sixth in the Premier League after six rounds of fixtures when Tuchel's 589-day reign was brought to an end.

Heidel, who worked with Tuchel at Mainz between 2009 and 2014, is adamant that Boehly should have been more patient.

"The sacking is grist to the mill of those who are against investors in football. It was purely an investor's decision," Heidel told BILD.

"Someone who has no idea about football probably thought that sixth place wasn't good enough for him and said: 'Then let's try another coach' after only six games.

"I can't think of any other reason. But Chelsea will bitterly regret this decision – they won't get such a good coach again so quickly."

Tuchel was replaced by Graham Potter on Thursday.

Potter signed a five-year contract after leaving Brighton.

If Potter stays for the full duration of that deal he will become Chelsea's longest-serving manager of the Premier League era.

