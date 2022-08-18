Chelsea Investigating Claim Son Heung-Min Was Racially Abused At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are said to be looking into an allegation that Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was racially abused during Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge.

The incident in question is said to have taken place midway through the second half of the 2-2 draw when Son was preparing to take a corner at the stadium's Shed End.

A male stood about five rows from the front appeared to gesture towards the South Korea captain by putting his fingers next to his eyes.

Son did not seem to notice the fan in question as he had his head down, though the Spurs star was simultaneously being subjected to verbal abuse - not believed to be racially aggravated - by several fans in that corner of Stamford Bridge.

But the incident was captured by TV cameras and, according to The Atheltic, Chelsea are aware of the footage and are investigating it.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min pictured during his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

Son has previously been targeted with racial abuse.

Three Manchester United fans had their season-tickets suspended last year after Son was abused online after a game at Old Trafford.

In 2019, a West Ham fan received a fine in court after aiming a racist slut at Son during an EFL Cup match.