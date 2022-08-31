Skip to main content

Chelsea Fan Wesley Fofana Wants To Emulate Cesar Azpilicueta After Signing From Leicester

Wesley Fofana is aiming to win every trophy possible with Chelsea after completing his "dream" transfer from Leicester City.

Fofana has been a Chelsea fan since he was a child.

He declared on Wednesday: "It's a dream for me because I'm very young and Chelsea is in my heart. Now I'm sitting here so I'm very happy."

Fofana was speaking to ChelseaFC.com in his first interview since moving to Stamford Bridge in a deal that earned Leicester £70 million, as reported by The Athletic.

That is quite some fee in a player that has only played 37 Premier League games, but Fofana is a long-term investment.

The 21-year-old has signed a contract until June 2029.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's had been keen to establish an American-style contract system at Stamford Bridge, tying down young players to very long deals.

Fofana might need to stay at Chelsea for the full seven years of his contract if he is to achieve his ambitious goal.

"I'm here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything," he said.

"I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I'm here to continue that."

While Fofana's ambition to win "everything" might seem pie in the sky, Chelsea have actually won every major trophy they have competed for at least once since 2015.

Indeed there is a current Chelsea player who has already achieved what Fofana dreams of doing.

Cesar Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, one UEFA Champions League, two Europa Leagues, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Cesar Azpilicueta pictured kissing the UEFA Super Cup trophy after helping Chelsea beat Villarreal in the 2021 final

Cesar Azpilicueta has won nine major trophies with Chelsea

