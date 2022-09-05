"This Is The Club I Want To Be At": Chelsea Fan Reece James Delighted To Sign New Contract

Reece James has signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea that ties him to his beloved club until June 2028.

Boyhood Chelsea fan James, 22, first joined the club as a player aged just six.

Other than a brief spell with Fulham when he was seven, James has been a Chelsea player ever since and he is delighted to have penned an extension.

"I am over the moon with my new contract, I cannot wait to see what the future holds," James told ChelseaFC.com.

"I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

"I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. This is the club I want to be at."

Reece James has made 87 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden

The England right-back's previous deal had been due to expire in June 2025.

James has not signed a straight extension at Stamford Bridge. He is getting a significant pay-rise too.

According to The Athletic, James has gone from being one of the lowest earners in the Chelsea first-team to the best-paid defender in the club's 117-year history.

Chelsea's decision to hand a six-year deal to James is understood to have been part of a new contract strategy by chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly, inspired by US sports.