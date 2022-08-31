Skip to main content

Chelsea "Too Easy" To Beat, Fumes Thomas Tuchel After Defeat At Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticized his team's "soft, soft, soft defending" and said that they are "too easy" to beat after watching them lose 2-1 at Southampton.

The Blues fell to their second defeat of the season despite taking the lead on 17 minutes courtesy of summer signing Raheem Sterling.

Southampton hit back through Romeo Lavia, who fired home from long range after a James Ward-Prowse corner was only half-cleared.

Adam Armstrong then completed the turnaround by finding the net via a deflection off Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea have now conceded eight goals in five EPL matches this season and Tuchel is not impressed.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured on the touchline during his side's 2-1 defeat at Southampton in August 2022

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured on the touchline during his side's 2-1 defeat at Southampton

Tuchel told BBC Sport: "It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us.

"It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions.

"We lose concentration, we lose our plan and lose consistency, it is too easy to beat us.

"You can always lose football matches and I am humble enough to admit this but in a match where you are in the lead there is no need to give away half chances. To have no answers in the second half was disappointing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We need to have answers, we need to step up and play a level higher if needed. We struggled to do this."

Chelsea had been without Reece James, who was ill, and injured midfielder N'Golo Kante at St Mary's, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a knock during Tuesday's game.

In a post-match interview with BT Sport, Tuchel said: "We started well in all the games almost but obviously we are struggling with our focus and consistency in matches.

"We struggle to find answers and find the way back if things don't go in our direction.

"I don't know if concern is the right word. I absolutely dislike to lose, it is the second time this season and I don't think it takes a lot to beat us and this I don't like.

"We try to win matches and the way we do this is something we need to understand as fast as possible. I also don't understand why we are in this situation with injuries to all midfield."

Tuchel added: "Soft, soft, soft defending. There is no need to give shots away. Just toughen up as a team and show a different mentality.

"I don't like to talk about it normally because you cannot prove it with the data, body position or with the tactical position in defeat. But it's like this.

"Both goals are cheap goals, soft goals, and should not happen if you expect to win a Premier League match, a night game and an away game.

"With our demands and the ambitions we have, it's even more important if key players are missing that we need to show a different mentality - it's too easy to push us off the track, it's too easy to win challenges, it's too easy to bully us."

Chelsea now face back-to-back London derbies in the Premier League as they take on West Ham and Fulham, either side of their Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb next Tuesday.

In This Article (2)

Chelsea
Chelsea
Southampton
Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured on the touchline during his side's 2-1 defeat at Southampton in August 2022
News

Chelsea "Too Easy" To Beat, Fumes Thomas Tuchel After Defeat At Southampton

By Robert Summerscales
Anthony Gordon pictured celebrating by putting his fingers in his ears after scoring for Everton at Leeds United in August 2022
Watch

Highlights: Leeds 1-1 Everton - Anthony Gordon Shuts Out Noise After Scoring Again

By Robert Summerscales
Romeo Lavia pictured celebrating after scoring his first ever Premier League goal in Southampton's 2-1 win over Chelsea in August 2022
Watch

Highlights: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea - Blues Beaten Despite Another Raheem Sterling Strike

By Robert Summerscales
Kai Havertz (left) and Callum Hudson-Odoi pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Malmo in October 2021
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Loan Callum Hudson-Odoi To Leverkusen But Christian Pulisic Set To Stay

By Robert Summerscales
Lucas Paqueta pictured playing for Lyon in August 2022
News

Lyon President Says He Expected Lucas Paqueta To Join Bigger Club Than West Ham

By Robert Summerscales
Sergio Reguilon pictured playing for Real Madrid in 2019
Transfer Talk

Sergio Reguilon Returns To Madrid With Atletico As Real Buy-Back Clause Is Set To Expire

By Robert Summerscales
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero pictured during his side's 2-2 draw at Chelsea in August 2022
News

Cristian Romero Completes Permanent Transfer To Tottenham Hotspur

By Robert Summerscales
Scott Parker (center) pictured on the touchline during Bournemouth's 9-0 defeat at Liverpool in August 2022
News

Scott Parker Fired By Bournemouth As Manager Pays Price For 9-0 Loss To Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Richarlison pictured showboating during Tottenham's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest in August 2022
News

Richarlison Revels In Criticism After "Unsportsmanlike" Showboating At Nottingham Forest

By Robert Summerscales