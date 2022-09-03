"Scandalous Decision" Helps Chelsea Beat West Ham As Edouard Mendy Is Accused Of Faking Injury

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

Chelsea scored two goals in the final quarter of an hour to beat West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday but it was another late incident that left David Moyes fuming.

Hammers manager Moyes described the decision to disallow a 90th-minute equalizer by Maxwel Cornet as "scandalous".

Referee Andrew Madley originally gave the goal but later changed his decision and ruled it out after being advised by the VAR to take a look at the pitchside monitor.

Cornet finished emphatically from inside the penalty area after Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had pushed the ball into his path under pressure from Jarrod Bowen.

Chelsea right-back Reece James had headed a poor pass towards Mendy, who initially hesitated before rushing out to push the ball away from Bowen.

After being beaten to the ball, Bowen tried to jump over Mendy but his left foot made contact with the keeper, who then stayed down.

But Moyes was adamant that Bowen had not fouled Mendy. Furthermore, the Scot blamed Mendy of feigning injury.

West Ham manager David Moyes pictured (center) complaining after his team had a late goal disallowed against Chelsea IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

"It's a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten decision, from one of our supposed elite referees," said Moyes in a post-match interview.

"It doesn't say much about whoever the VAR was who sent him over [to look at the screen] as well. It's an unbelievable decision that went against us."

Moyes added: "I think the goalkeeper dives. I think the goalkeeper, once he loses the ball, was actually faking an injury because he couldn't get to the next one and he'd made a mistake.

"I think he did the same on the first goal as well."

West Ham had taken a 1-0 lead on 63 minutes.

Michail Antonio bundled home from close range after Mendy had failed to clear from a corner kick after jumping with Hammers center-back Thilo Kehrer.

Mendy, like with his second goal, was laying on the pitch as the ball entered his net.

But despite the suggestion from Moyes that Mendy was faking his pain, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said after the game that the keeper was now doubtful for Tuesday's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb.

He told the London Evening Standard: "He was in a lot of pain and we have to see.

"It obviously went in our favor. There is a reason I think it went in our favor. It's my opinion - and I don't know if everyone shares the opinion - that it's very clear it's a foul."

In between the game's two major moments involving Mendy, Chelsea scored two goals in 12 minutes.

Ben Chilwell equalized on 76 minutes before setting up Kai Havertz's for Chelsea's winner, which arrived less than two minutes before Cornet's disallowed effort.