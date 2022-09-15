Skip to main content

Graham Potter Fails To Beat Salzburg In First Game As Chelsea Manager Despite Bold Tactics

Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg

The Graham Potter era at Chelsea began with a draw against Red Bull Salzburg.

Former Brighton boss Potter had never even attended a Champions League match before Wednesday's high-stakes group game.

Chelsea were desperate to claim three points after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in week one in what proved to be Thomas Tuchel's final assignment.

Graham Potter pictured during his first game as Chelsea manager in September 2022

Graham Potter pictured during his first game as Chelsea manager

Graham Potter's First Chelsea XI

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling; Havertz, Aubameyang

Potter's tactics were ambitious and attacking.

He lined up his side in a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs but that only tells half of the story.

England forward Raheem Sterling started as Chelsea's designated wing-back on the left, with Marc Cucurella providing extra width from the left side of a back three.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz started up front, with the likes of Sterling, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount tasked with providing the ammunition.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Supply them they did but Aubameyang and Havertz both failed to hit the target once despite attempting three shots each.

Chelsea dominated the game with 72 percent of the ball and by recording 17 shots to Salzburg's four.

Sterling Scores From Wing-Back

That dominance was rewarded three minutes into the second half.

Mount's low cross from the right was missed by Aubameyang and fell nicely for Sterling, who was in lots of space and controlled the ball before finishing clinically from the left side of the penalty area.

Potter's masterplan was working well but Chelsea were wasteful in their efforts to kill the game with a second goal.

Salzburg Exploit Chelsea's Ultra-Attacking Left Side

The wastefulness was punished 15 minutes from full-time when both Cucurella and Sterling were caught high up the pitch.

Thiago Silva came across to the left to cover but missed his slide tackle, allowing Chukwubuike Adamu to progress.

Adamu then crossed for Noah Okafor, whose low effort took a slight deflection off Cesar Azpilicueta before beating Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The next exhibition of Potter-ball will be on October 1 when Chelsea visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

In This Article (1)

Chelsea
Chelsea

Graham Potter pictured during his first game as Chelsea manager in September 2022
News

Graham Potter Fails To Beat Salzburg In First Game As Chelsea Manager Despite Bold Tactics

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a Champions League goal for PSG against Celtic in 2017
News

Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's Joint-Leading Scorer In Champions League History

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi (right) pictured after scoring for PSG against Maccabi Haifa in September 2022
News

Lionel Messi Makes Champions League History By Scoring Against 39th Opponent

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood pictured in September 2021
News

Mason Greenwood Still Suspended Despite Featuring On Manchester United Squad List

By Robert Summerscales
Jurgen Klopp pictured laughing during a press conference on September 13, 2022
Watch

(Video) Watch Laughing Jurgen Klopp Tear Apart Todd Boehly's Idea For An EPL All-Star Game

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in May 2022
News

New Date For Arsenal Vs PSV Confirmed After EPL Game Against Man City Is Postponed

By Robert Summerscales
Possible North and South XIs for a Premier League all-star game
Features

What A Premier League All-Star Game Between North And South Might Look Like

By Robert Summerscales
Bayern Munich fans pictured displaying a banner during a Champions League game against Barcelona. The banner reads: "Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!"
News

Bayern Munich Fans Display Banner Protesting Against Fixture Postponements Due To Queen's Death

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of a soccer ball
News

UK Soccer Record Smashed As 13-Year-Old Christopher Atherton Makes Senior Debut

By Robert Summerscales