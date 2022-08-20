Skip to main content

Celta Vigo Fans Give Luka Modric A Standing Ovation During Heavy Defeat By Real Madrid

Luka Modric was applauded off the pitch by Celta Vigo fans on Saturday night after helping Real Madrid thrash their team.

Modric was subbed off in the 76th minute of Real's 4-1 win. His work was done.

The former Ballon d'Or winner had scored Real's second goal with a brilliant solo strike, capped off with a curling finish from outside of the penalty area.

Modric then set up Vinicius Junior for Real's third.

Luka Modric pictured celebrating after scoring from long range during Real Madrid's 4-1 win at Celta Vigo in August 2022

Luka Modric pictured celebrating after scoring from long range during Real Madrid's 4-1 win at Celta Vigo

Karim Benzema had earlier opened the scoring for Real with a penalty before Iago Aspas equalized from a spot-kick at the other end.

Both penalties were awarded for handball - first against Renato Tapia and then Eder Militao.

Federico Valverde completed the rout after Modric had gone off, although that was not the end of the drama.

Real were awarded another penalty for handball five minutes from the end - this time against Hugo Mallo - but Eden Hazard saw his spot-kick saved by Agustin Marchesin.

