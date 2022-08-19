Skip to main content

Casemiro's Strengths & Weaknesses: Spanish Soccer Expert Tells Man United Fans What To Expect

Casemiro is set to leave Real Madrid after nine seasons in Spain to embark on a new challenge with Manchester United.

Indeed it will be a challenge as United are currently bottom of the Premier League and seemingly a long way from meeting this season's objective of qualifying for the Champions League.

United are set to pay Real a transfer fee in the region of £60 million, according to the Daily Mail, while the midfielder is expected to become one of the top earners at Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: Casemiro Set To Earn £325,000 Per Week At Old Trafford

Casemiro pictured playing for Brazil in June 2022

Brazil midfielder Casemiro is set to join Manchester United from Real Madrid

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday, as quoted by Reuters: "Casemiro wants a new challenge and we understand his feeling, I do not think there is a way back.

"I have spoken with him. Casemiro, for what he has done and the person he is, we must respect that desire."

But what type of player is Casemiro?

Casemiro's Strength & Weaknesses

Spanish soccer expert Guillem Balague has posted a thread of tweets outlining Casemiro's strengths and weaknesses to give United fans an idea of what to expect.

In terms of strengths, Balague noted that Casemiro is a leader and a player who "reads the game exceptionally well".

Balague also expects Casemiro to "add some goals from midfield at United" due to his powerful shots and heading ability.

But Balague fears that Casemiro's lack of pace could be exposed in the high-pressing style of play favored by new United manager Erik ten Hag.

Casemiro has spent the majority of his Madrid career playing in a three-man central unit alongside two of Europe's most creative midfielders.

Balague notes that without Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to pass to, Casemiro could be a lot less influential.

He wrote: "That could be a problem with United when faced with teams that pressure high if he is expected to drive with the ball and becomes the key figure bringing the ball forward."

Toni Kroos (left) Casemiro (center) and Luka Modric (right) pictured celebrating after winning their fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid

Casemiro (center) won five Champions League titles alongside Toni Kroos (left) and Luka Modric (right) in the heart of Real Madrid's midfield

Casemiro pictured playing for Brazil in June 2022
