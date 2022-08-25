Casemiro Apologizes To Man United Fans For Not Speaking English As He Vows To Learn ASAP

New Manchester United signing Casemiro has apologized to fans for not being able to speak English.

The 30-year-old Brazil midfielder gave his first official interview since completing his move from Real Madrid when he sat down with bilingual journalist Andy Mitten on Thursday.

Casemiro is himself bilingual, speaking Portuguese and Spanish, but he wants to learn English too as soon as he can.

Casemiro has not moved to Manchester alone. He will be joined by his wife Anna Mariana and their two children.

Speaking in Spanish, Casemiro told Mitten on ManUtd.com: "My wife speaks English. I have a seven-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

"So they speak a bit better English than me. I'm truly sorry to you and all of the United fans that I don't speak English, but I want to study, I want to learn as soon as possible so that I can learn about English culture, to learn English and speak to my friends, my team-mates, all the club staff and I want to show them I'm one of them."

Casemiro pictured giving his first interview as a Manchester United player Twitter/@ManUtd

Madrid to Manchester is a big change, but Casemiro will have some familiar faces at Old Trafford to help him settle in.

One is Brazil teammate Fred. Casemiro said: "Before coming here I spoke to Fred.

"He's a friend who I've played alongside in the national team for a good number of games and years.

"I know him well. He's a great player and that's why he plays for Manchester United and for the Brazilian national team, which is difficult to get into.

"So, I have a special relationship with him and of course he's a great player and that's why he plays for Manchester United."

Casemiro has also played with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in Madrid.

Asked if he had spoken to his former Real teammates about life at Old Trafford, Casemiro replied: "I've spoken to Rafa. He tells me he's happy.

"His family is very happy here in Manchester and I feel Manchester United have a great center-back in him and, as we know, Cristiano is up there as one of the best players in the history of football and I think he'll keep achieving things.”

Casemiro could make his United debut against Southampton on Saturday.