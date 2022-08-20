Casemiro Is "Overpriced" But He's Precisely What Manchester United Need, Says Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand believes that Casemiro is exactly the type of player that is needed at Old Trafford.

United are on the verge of signing the 30-year-old Brazil midfielder from Real Madrid.

According to Sky Sports, United have agreed to pay Real an initial £60 million for Casemiro plus a possible extra £10m in add-ons.

Ferdinand believes that his former club are overpaying for the five-time Champions League winner as Casemiro will have "zero re-sale value" due to his age.

But Ferdinand is generally very positive about the transfer because he sees Casemiro as a leader, a winner and a "team football player".

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: "Wow, listen man... that's the type of player Man United need, the type of character Man United need more than anything.

"He's the type of person, individual. Is he overpriced? Yes."

Ferdinand added: "The positives I'll start with. First and foremost, the guy's a real winner, he knows how to win, he's been integral in everything positive about Real Madrid in recent years.

"[He has been] one of the main guys alongside the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema.

"When the big games come along, this guy performs. He knows what he's doing, he's there.

"There's no thrills with him. He isn't a step-over merchant, he isn't a skills man, he isn't someone who wants to get the fans off their seats with a bit of skill.

"He's there to do a job that means that the team are better off, they run more efficiently, they're going to have a chance of winning because he's in the team.

"He's first and foremost a team football player, which I love about him. If there's a battle, he's a man you want on your side."

Casemiro is leaving the reigning European champions and a side that won La Liga by 13 points last season to join a United team low on form and confidence.

Casemiro (center) pictured training with his Real Madrid teammates for the final time earlier this week before leaving to join Manchester United IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Irina R. Hipolito

United recorded their worst ever Premier League season in 2021/22 and are currently on course to do even worse in 2022/23 as they sit bottom of the table after losses to Brighton and Brentford in their opening two matches.

Ferdinand fears Casemiro could be in for a culture shock at Old Trafford and thinks he may take time to adjust.

"Are there negatives? Yes there are,'" Ferdinand said.

"Obviously the age, 30 years old, I wouldn't say that's a massive negative, but if you're talking from a business standpoint from the club's perspective, there's going to be zero re-sale value.

"You're probably looking at somewhere near £100m with the wages. If you get change out of that you'll be lucky.

"To come from Spain into a team that is absolutely bereft of any confidence, is absolutely struggling in all areas, tactically especially, physically, mentally... I think it's going to be a huge ask for a 30-year-old to come in, recharge, reboot and go again.

"He's been doing that and been successful in a team that's very well-drilled with consistent players there, consistent method and philosophy, a way of playing.

"[But] he's coming to somewhere now where everything is brand new in terms of the coaching, behind the scenes it's brand new. People starting to try and decipher what's good, what's bad. There's a lot of uncertainty behind the scenes and confidence is very low.

"In the Premier League, the spaces around you are bigger. That's where he may have some difficulty, but if the team is tight around him he'll be fine. You need people that know how to get the job done."