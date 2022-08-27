Skip to main content

Casemiro Makes Winning Debut As Manchester United Survive Southampton Onslaught

Manchester United claimed their second Premier League win in six days by battling to a 1-0 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes struck with a powerful volley 10 minutes into the second half after a cross from Diogo Dalot.

But Erik ten Hag's side, who had beaten Liverpool 2-1 on Monday, were second best for much of the match at St Mary's.

Southampton failed to beat David de Gea despite firing in 17 shots.

With 10 minutes of normal time remaining and United desperately trying to hold onto their lead, Ten Hag handed a debut to £70 million summer signing Casemiro.

The former Real Madrid anchor man replaced Anthony Elanga in a very defensive substitution.

Casemiro's debut went on to last 17 minutes, including added time.

During his 17-minute cameo, Casemiro won three aerial duels.

He also completed one tackle, one clearance and blocked a shot.

Casemiro pictured entering the field as a substitute to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Southampton in August 2022

Casemiro pictured entering the field as a substitute to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Southampton

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Ten Hag admitted that his team had not been at their best.

He said: "There is room for improvement but there was also some really good football. The last half an hour was a survival and there I think we can do better.

"There was not always pressure on the ball but [the defenders] stayed compact and were straight in the duels. I was comfortable they would deal with it.

"The finish [from Fernandes] was magnificent but the part before, it was a team goal. We built it up from the back and there were some more moments straight after half-time where it was well played from the team. We have to improve in possession."

News

