Casemiro Calls Man United The "Biggest Team In The World" After Saying Goodbye To Real Madrid

Casemiro Calls Man United The "Biggest Team In The World" As He Says Goodbye To Real Madrid

Casemiro said an emotional goodbye to Real Madrid on Monday as he spoke at a press conference in Spain ahead of his move to Manchester United.

The Brazil midfielder is leaving Real after nine seasons, during which he won 18 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Real have won 14 European Cups in total - seven more than any other club and 11 more than United.

But Casemiro believes that by moving to Old Trafford he is joining the "biggest team in the world".

It is understood that Casemiro will receive a pay-rise as a consequence of his move to United.

But, as quoted by BBC Sport, he said on Monday: "If it was about money I would have left four or five years ago.

Casemiro pictured speaking at a press conference in Spain after agreeing to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United IMAGO/CordonPress

"Those people who think that [the move is financially motivated] are wrong, they don't know me at all.

"The club has always treated me very well. It's my decision, my path."

Casemiro decided at the end of last season that he wanted a new challenge.

Indeed, joining the team currently bottom of the Premier League will likely be challenging. But Casemiro is excited.

He added: "I spoke to my agent after the Champions League final as I had the feeling that I was coming to the end of my cycle here.

"It was the hardest decision of my life but I'm excited about what's ahead of me. I want to face new challenges, know a different league, a different country and a different culture.

"I'm going to the biggest team in the world, that can compete with the greatness of Real Madrid, although now it doesn't."

Casemiro's move to United could see him become teammates once again with former Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Casemiro (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured shaking hands during Real Madrid's game against PSG in 2018 IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

That is no certainty though as Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Casemiro said: "I haven't spoken to Cristiano, I hope he stays because he's one of the best players of all time.

"Everything I did here, I want to do there too. I want to win the league there.

"I am going through one of the best moments of my career. I feel I'm really fit, mentally I feel great, and I feel like it's a great moment to take this decision."