Casemiro Calls Man United The "Biggest Team In The World" After Saying Goodbye To Real Madrid

Skip to main content

Casemiro Calls Man United The "Biggest Team In The World" As He Says Goodbye To Real Madrid

Casemiro said an emotional goodbye to Real Madrid on Monday as he spoke at a press conference in Spain ahead of his move to Manchester United.

The Brazil midfielder is leaving Real after nine seasons, during which he won 18 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Real have won 14 European Cups in total - seven more than any other club and 11 more than United.

But Casemiro believes that by moving to Old Trafford he is joining the "biggest team in the world".

It is understood that Casemiro will receive a pay-rise as a consequence of his move to United.

But, as quoted by BBC Sport, he said on Monday: "If it was about money I would have left four or five years ago.

Casemiro pictured speaking at a press conference in Spain after agreeing to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United in August 2022

Casemiro pictured speaking at a press conference in Spain after agreeing to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United

"Those people who think that [the move is financially motivated] are wrong, they don't know me at all.

"The club has always treated me very well. It's my decision, my path."

Casemiro decided at the end of last season that he wanted a new challenge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Indeed, joining the team currently bottom of the Premier League will likely be challenging. But Casemiro is excited.

He added: "I spoke to my agent after the Champions League final as I had the feeling that I was coming to the end of my cycle here.

"It was the hardest decision of my life but I'm excited about what's ahead of me. I want to face new challenges, know a different league, a different country and a different culture.

"I'm going to the biggest team in the world, that can compete with the greatness of Real Madrid, although now it doesn't."

Casemiro's move to United could see him become teammates once again with former Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Casemiro (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured shaking hands during Real Madrid's game against PSG in 2018

Casemiro (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured shaking hands during Real Madrid's game against PSG in 2018

That is no certainty though as Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Casemiro said: "I haven't spoken to Cristiano, I hope he stays because he's one of the best players of all time.

"Everything I did here, I want to do there too. I want to win the league there.

"I am going through one of the best moments of my career. I feel I'm really fit, mentally I feel great, and I feel like it's a great moment to take this decision."

In This Article (2)

Manchester United
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Casemiro pictured speaking at a press conference in Spain after agreeing to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United in August 2022
News

Casemiro Calls Man United The "Biggest Team In The World" After Saying Goodbye To Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside Old Trafford in May 2021
News

Liverpool "Should Get The Points" If Protesting Man United Fan Force Another Postponement

By Robert Summerscales
Robert Lewandowski pictured celebrating after scoring his first La Liga goal for Barcelona in a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad in August 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Scores First Goals In La Liga As Barcelona Win At Real Sociedad

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar (center) and Kylian Mbappe (right) pictured celebrating together during PSG's 7-1 win over Lille in August 2022
News

Records Tumble As Kylian Mbappe And Neymar Forget Feud To Help PSG Hit Lille For Seven

By Robert Summerscales
The scoreboard at Ruhrstadion pictured at the end of Bayern Munich's 7-0 win over Bochum in August 2022
News

Bayern Munich Set Record For Best Start In Bundesliga History After Seven-Goal Win

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured during his side's 3-0 defeat at Leeds United in August 2022
News

Chelsea "Clearly The Better Team" During 3-0 Loss To Leeds United, Says Thomas Tuchel

By Robert Summerscales
Newcastle no.2 Kieran Trippier pictured scoring from a free-kick during a 3-3 draw with Manchester City in August 2022
News

Manchester City Drop First Points Of The Season In Six-Goal Thriller At Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales
Leeds United no.7 Brenden Aaronson pictured scoring his first Premier League goal in August 2022 after tackling Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy (right)
News

Brenden Aaronson Embarrasses Edouard Mendy To Score First EPL Goal As Leeds Thrash Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
Wesley Fofana and his girlfriend pictured at the King Power Stadium to watch Leicester vs Southampton in August 2022
News

Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana Not In "Right Frame Of Mind" To Play For Leicester

By Robert Summerscales