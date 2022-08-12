Skip to main content

Bukayo Saka Is Only Premier League Player Shortlisted For 2022 Kopa Trophy

Just one of the 10 best players aged 21 and under currently plays in England's Premier League.

That is according to the shortlist for the 2022 Kopa Trophy.

The Kopa Trophy, established in 2018 when Kylian Mbappe was the inaugural winner, is an award organized by France Football.

It is effectively the Junior Ballon d'Or.

This year's shortlist was published on Friday with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka flying the flag for the EPL.

Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating a goal for Arsenal against Sevilla in a 2022 pre-season friendly

Bukayo Saka has been shortlisted for the 2022 Kopa Trophy

Saka is not the only English player in the running for the award though as Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is also nominated.

Dortmund are one of two clubs to have multiple players nominated this year. Karim Adeyemi is the other Dortmund starlet that has made the shortlist, while Bayern Munich are represented by Ryan Gravenberch and Jamal Musaila.

Saka was voted as Arsenal's Player of the Season for 2021/22.

The 20-year-old played all 38 of Arsenal's Premier League matches, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

This year's Kopa Trophy winner will be announced on October 17 - the same day as the men's and women's Ballon d'Or winners are crowned.

2022 Kopa Trophy Shortlist

A list of the 10 players aged 21 and under nominated for the 2022 Kopa Trophy

2022 Kopa Trophy Nominees

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Jamal Musaila (Bayern Munich)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) 

Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen) 

