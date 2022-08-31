Skip to main content

Bukayo Saka Confident Of Signing New Arsenal Contract With His Salary Expected To Rocket

Homegrown Arsenal star Bukayo Saka expects to sign a new contract at the club.

The 20-year-old has been at Arsenal since the age of seven and has become a key player for manager Mikel Arteta.

As reported by football.london, Arteta said earlier this month that he was "confident" that Saka would sign a new deal but warned that it may "take time".

Saka was asked on Tuesday for his reaction to Arteta's comments.

"Yes, I share his confidence," Saka replied, as quoted by the London Evening Standard

Asked when he is likely to sign, Saka responded: "I share that confidence, that is it."

Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka pictured hugging after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in August 2022

Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka pictured hugging after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month

Saka's current contract is due to expire in June 2024

According to the Daily Mail, that deal is worth £70,000 per week - £3.64 million per year. The newspaper reports that his new contract will more than double his pay.

Saka has made 101 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists.

He has been capped 18 times by England at senior international level.

