Bruno Fernandes Explains Why Erik Ten Hag Is Better Than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Ralf Rangnick

Bruno Fernandes has praised Erik ten Hag for restoring some order at Manchester United.

Ten Hag is the third United manager Fernandes has worked under - after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick - and the Portuguese midfielder believes he will prove to be the best.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season as they recorded their lowest points tally ever in the competition.

Ten Hag had a lot of work to do after replacing Rangnick at the end of May and Dutchman made a nightmare start. United lost to Brighton and Brentford in their first two games of the season.

But four straight Premier League wins have since followed and Fernandes is feeling positive.

Fernandes has also been impressed with Ten Hag's summer transfer business, which saw Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Antony move to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes (left) pictured holding a pre-season trophy with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in July MUTV

Discussing Ten Hag's first four months at Old Trafford, Fernandes told The Athletic: "First of all, he has an idea.

"He has a style. You have to follow his rules. He is strict on that. And I like that. He has brought discipline, which is something I think we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page.

"That is what Pep [Guardiola] and [Jurgen] Klopp have been doing for years, because they have stability in the club and in the way they choose the transfer market and build the team, which is really important for them to get the rewards.

"I saw the manager say in a press conference that we do not want to bring players just for the sake of it, we want to bring the right players for what we want to do. It is something the club needs.

"We still have a margin to improve and he needs time to get the most out of us with his idea of playing. I believe we will get to the point with him where we are established as a team and everyone is on the same page."



Fernandes has played 90 minutes in all six of United's Premier League games so far this season.

He scored the winner as United beat Southampton in week four before claiming an assist in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in week six.