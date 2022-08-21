Brenden Aaronson Embarrasses Edouard Mendy To Score First EPL Goal As Leeds Thrash Chelsea

Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea

Brenden Aaronson became the 24th player from the United States to score in England's Premier League as Leeds United thrashed Chelsea on Sunday.

The USMNT midfielder opened his EPL account at Elland Road when he pounced upon an embarrassing error by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

After receiving the ball from Thiago Silva in the 33rd minute, Mendy quickly looked around to see that none of his teammates were making themselves available for a pass.

Rather than taking the safe approach and kicking the ball clear, Mendy attempted to dribble around Aaronson and it ended in disaster for his side.

Aaronson tacked Mendy inside his own six-yard box before rolling the ball into an empty net from ultra-close range.

Leeds United no.7 Brenden Aaronson pictured scoring his first Premier League goal after tackling Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy (right) IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Simon Davies

Leeds were 2-0 up four minutes later when Rodrigo Moreno scored his fourth goal in three games by heading a Jack Harrison free-kick into the net.

Rodrigo returned the favor by setting up Harrison for the third goal midway through the second half.

A bad day for Chelsea got even worse five minutes from full-time when Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off.

Koulibaly, who had already been booked, received his second yellow card for fouling Joe Gelhardt off the ball.

It was a landmark victory for Leeds, who had lost all 12 of their matches against the EPL's top six last season.