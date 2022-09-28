Brilliant Brazil Tear Tunisia Apart As Neymar Closes In On Pele's Scoring Record

Brazil 5-1 Tunisia

Five-time world champions Brazil will go to Qatar 2022 in scintillating form after thrashing Tunisia in their final game before November's big kick-off.

Raphinha scored twice and provided an assist to inspire Brazil to a 5-1 win in Paris on Tuesday night.

Richarlison also scored and assisted at the Parc des Princes, where Neymar closed in on history.

Neymar netted his 75th international goal to move to within two of all-time Brazil top scorer Pele - according to FIFA's record-keeping at least. The Brazilian Football Confederation insists Pele actually scored 95 international goals, rather than 77.

Neymar (center) pictured celebrating with Raphinha (right) during Brazil's 5-1 win over Tunisia in Paris IMAGO/PanoramiC/Federico Pestellini

Substitute Pedro completed the rout after Tunisia's Dylan Bronn had been sent off.

Tunisia fans briefly had cause to celebrate when Montassar Talbi equalized on 18 minutes following Raphinha's early opener.

But Brazil were back in front just 105 seconds later when Richarlison latched onto a Raphinha through-pass to score his seventh goal in his last six international appearances.

Neymar made it 3-1 with a penalty kick on 29 minutes, after Aissa Laidouni had fouled Casemiro.

Raphinha's early opener had come courtesy of a looping header from 12 yards. The Barcelona playmaker then doubled his tally with a low 20-yard drive via the inside of the post after being teed up by Richarlison.

Brazil were 4-1 up and cruising when Tunisia defender Bronn took his frustration out on Neymar's shin and was shown a straight red card shortly before half-time.

Things could have gotten really ugly for Tunisia in the second half but they managed to limit the damage by only conceding one more goal.

It came from the right foot of 25-year-old Flamengo striker Pedro, who arrowed a 74th-minute volley past Tunisia keeper Aymen Dahmen.

Brazil have now won their last four friendly matches by an aggregate score of 14-2, after staying unbeaten throughout their World Cup qualifying campaign.

They will begin their bid for World Cup glory in Qatar with a game against Serbia on November 24.

Switzerland and Cameroon are also in Brazil's group.