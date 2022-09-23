Bored Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Belgium To Nations League Win Over Wales

Belgium 2-1 Wales

Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne said in the build-up to Thursday's UEFA Nations League game that the prospect of playing Wales again was "a little bit boring".

This was the ninth meeting between Belgium and Wales since 2012 and De Bruyne said, as quoted by Eurosport: "I think half of my international career has been against Wales. I don't know why. It is a little bit boring."

De Bruyne may not have been particularly excited to take on Wales a ninth time but he did not let boredom stop him from putting on an MVP performance in Brussels.

The Manchester City ace scored Belgium's opening goal and then assisted the second for Michy Batshuayi.

Kevin De Bruyne (no.7) scored and assisted on Thursday when he played against Wales for the ninth time in his senior international career with Belgium IMAGO/Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

Kieffer Moore pulled one back for Wales in the second half at the King Baudouin Stadium but Belgium held on for a deserved three points.

Belgium will likely require more De Bruyne magic if they are to finish top of Group A4 and qualify for the Nations League finals.

A win by three or more goals over group leaders Holland is required for Belgium to leapfrog their rivals in the final round of fixtures on Sunday.

Wales will be relegated to the League B tier unless they beat Poland in Cardiff.