Biggest VAR Error Ever? Juventus Denied Late Winner That Was 0.52 Meters Onside

A VAR review caused a huge storm in Italy on Sunday when it prompted a late Juventus goal to be wrongly disallowed for offside.

Juve thought they had snatched a dramatic winner against Salernitana when Arkadiusz Milik headed home from a corner kick deep into added time.

Milik was so excited that he removed his shirt during wild celebrations that resulted in him being sent off for picking up a second yellow card.

To rub salt into Milik's wounds, his goal was then ruled out after video replays showed that Leonardo Bonucci had been just offside when he interfered with play by attempting to touch the ball as it flew towards the net.

Referee Matteo Marcenaro raises his right hand to signal offside during the Serie A game between Juventus and Salernitana in September 2022

But Bonucci had not been offside. Not even close.

The image used to make the decision only showed players inside the penalty area. It failed to highlight that Salernitana player Antonio Candreva had been stood near the corner flag and was playing Bonucci 0.52 meters onside.

Juventus were furious at the decision.

Winger Juan Cuadrado was sent off for violent conduct in the aftermath, while manager Massimiliano Allegri saw red for dissent.

The game ended 2-2 before images of the officials' error went viral on social media.

