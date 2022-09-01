Skip to main content

"Best Striker In The World" Erling Haaland Backed To Smash Premier League Records

Former England strikers Dion Dublin and Michael Owen both expect Manchester City star Erling Haaland to break multiple records in the Premier League.

Haaland scored his second consecutive hat-trick for City in Wednesday's 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

He has now scored nine times in the Premier League, setting a new record for most goals by a player in their first five matches in the competition.

The EPL record for most goals in a season currently stands at 34, set back in the early 1990s when teams played 42 games each.

Haaland is well on course to smash that record.

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating in front of Manchester City fans after scoring his second goal in a 2-0 win at West Ham in August 2022

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five Premier League games for Manchester City

Meanwhile, the overall Premier League record for goals is currently held by Alan Shearer, who scored 260 between 1992 and 2006.

Dublin believes that Haaland will one day claim that record as well, unless he leaves England for a new challenge first.

"Man City have the best striker in the world right now," Dublin told BBC Sport. "If he stays in the Premier League, every record will be broken."

Meanwhile, Owen thinks that the only thing that could stop Haaland breaking scoring records is injuries.

Owen tweeted: "I repeat; This fella is going to break virtually every goal scoring record there is.

"He's too big, too quick, clinical in front of goal and he’s playing in a team that create dozens of chances. All he need to do is stay fit."

Former Liverpool wonderkid Owen holds one Premier League record that Haaland, 22, can never break.

On February 14, 1998, Owen became the youngest player to score a Premier League hat-trick, aged 18 years and 62 days.

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating in front of Manchester City fans after scoring his second goal in a 2-0 win at West Ham in August 2022
