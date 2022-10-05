Sadio Mane On Target As Bayern Munich Set New UCL Record By Thrashing Viktoria Plzen

Sadio Mane scored his first Champions League goal for Bayern Munich in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen.

Mane also provided an assist for Leroy Sane, who scored twice. Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were Bayern's other scorers.

Former Liverpool forward Mane has now scored two goals in two Bayern games since returning from international duty. He had gone five games without a goal prior to the international break.

Sadio Mane pictured (right) shooting to score for Bayern Munich in a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen IMAGO/Oryk Haist

Tuesday's result saw Bayern (9 points) strengthen their position as Group A leaders ahead of Inter Milan (6 points) and Barcelona (3 points).

It also saw Bayern set a new Champions League record for the longest unbeaten run of group stage matches.

Bayern have now gone 31 group games since their last defeat, which came at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in September 2017.

Tuesday's 5-0 victory followed 2-0 wins over Inter Milan and Barcelona earlier this season.

Bayern also got the better of Barca in last season's group stage, beating the Spanish giants 3-0 twice, as well as claiming maximum points against Dynamo Kyiv and Benfica.

A 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in December 2020 started Bayern's 10-game winning streak in UCL group games.