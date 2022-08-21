Bayern Munich Set Record For Best Start In Bundesliga History After Seven-Goal Win

Sadio Mane scored twice as Bayern Munich thrashed VfL Bochum 7-0 on Sunday to continue their dominant start to the new Bundesliga season.

Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry also netted for Bayern, while Cristian Gamboa provided at own goal.

The result saw Bayern build on a 6-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt and a 2-0 home victory over Wolfsburg to set a new Bundesliga record.

No team in the league's 58-year history had ever before won their first three games while recording a +14 goal difference.

This is the first time since the 2018/19 season that Bayern have won their opening three Bundesliga games.

Bayern's goal difference at this stage in that campaign was just +7.

It was +10 after three straight wins at the start of the 2016/17 season.

Bayern look almost certain to end the season as champions of Germany yet again, having won the last 10 editions of the Bundesliga.

When a team wins so relentlessly, they often target records in order to maintain focus.

The scoreboard at Ruhrstadion pictured at the end of Bayern Munich's 7-0 win over Bochum IMAGO/Jan Huebner

The Bundesliga record for most goals scored in one season currently stands at 101, set by Bayern's class of 1971/72.

Bayern have every chance of breaking that record this season, despite selling Robert Lewandowski.

Poland striker Lewandowski, who moved to Barcelona this summer, finished each of the last five seasons as the Bundesliga's top scorer.

Lewandowski netted 35 times last season - just over 36% of Bayern's 97 league goals.