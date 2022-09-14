Skip to main content

Bayern Munich Fans Display Banner Protesting Against Fixture Postponements Due To Queen's Death

Bayern Munich supporters displayed a giant banner at Tuesday's UEFA Champions League game against Barcelona.

It read: "Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!"

The banner was criticizing the way soccer organizations UEFA and the Premier League have responded to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen's death was announced last Thursday at around 6.30 pm UK time.

On Friday at 11.30 am, the Premier League postponed 10 fixtures with little more than 24 hours' notice as a mark of respect for Her Majesty.

Soccer matches involving UK teams resumed on Tuesday but the Champions League match between Rangers and Napoli in Glasgow was pushed back 24 hours due to policing issues.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was also announced that no Napoli fans would be permitted to enter Ibrox, despite tickets having been sold to them.

Bayern Munich fans pictured displaying a banner during a Champions League game against Barcelona. The banner reads: "Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!"

Bayern Munich fans were pictured displaying a large banner during Tuesday's Champions League game against Barcelona. The banner read: "Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!"

To maintain sporting integrity, Rangers will be unable to take supporters to Naples for the return match on October 26.

Rangers will pay tribute to the Queen before Wednesday's game with Napoli by staging a minute's silence.

UEFA has rejected a request from Rangers to play the UK's national anthem before kick-off.

Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0.

Bayern Munich fans pictured displaying a banner during a Champions League game against Barcelona. The banner reads: "Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!"
News

Bayern Munich Fans Display Banner Protesting Against Fixture Postponements Due To Queen's Death

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of a soccer ball
News

UK Soccer Record Smashed As 13-Year-Old Christopher Atherton Makes Senior Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Players from West Ham and FCSB pictured observing a minute's silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022
News

UEFA Tells Chelsea And Manchester City Not To Play National Anthem Before UCL Games

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski pictured looking frustrated during a 2-0 defeat at former club Bayern Munich in September 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Misfires As Barcelona Lose On His Return To Bayern Munich

By Robert Summerscales
Joel Matip (left) pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Ajax in September 2022
News

Liverpool Get UCL Campaign Back On Track With Dramatic Anfield Win Over Ajax

By Robert Summerscales
Sporting no.20 Paulinho pictured celebrating after scoring against Tottenham in September 2022
News

Tottenham's Unbeaten Start Ends In Lisbon After Sporting Land Late Double Blow

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
News

Todd Boehly Urges Premier League To Learn From American Sports As He Proposes All-Star Game

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
Transfer Talk

Saudi Arabia Could Still Be Next For Cristiano Ronaldo Despite Summer Snub

By Robert Summerscales
Graham Potter pictured at his first Champions League press conference as Chelsea manager in September 2022
News

Chelsea Vs RB Salzburg Will Be The First UCL Game Graham Potter Has Ever Attended

By Robert Summerscales