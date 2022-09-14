Bayern Munich Fans Display Banner Protesting Against Fixture Postponements Due To Queen's Death

Bayern Munich supporters displayed a giant banner at Tuesday's UEFA Champions League game against Barcelona.

It read: "Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death?! Respect fans!"

The banner was criticizing the way soccer organizations UEFA and the Premier League have responded to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen's death was announced last Thursday at around 6.30 pm UK time.

On Friday at 11.30 am, the Premier League postponed 10 fixtures with little more than 24 hours' notice as a mark of respect for Her Majesty.

Soccer matches involving UK teams resumed on Tuesday but the Champions League match between Rangers and Napoli in Glasgow was pushed back 24 hours due to policing issues.

It was also announced that no Napoli fans would be permitted to enter Ibrox, despite tickets having been sold to them.

To maintain sporting integrity, Rangers will be unable to take supporters to Naples for the return match on October 26.

Rangers will pay tribute to the Queen before Wednesday's game with Napoli by staging a minute's silence.

UEFA has rejected a request from Rangers to play the UK's national anthem before kick-off.

Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0.