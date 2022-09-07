Skip to main content

Barcelona Unveil Marcos Alonso And Hector Bellerin After They Were Released By Chelsea And Arsenal

Barcelona officially unveiled their seventh and eighth summer signings on Tuesday as Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin performed keepy-uppies in front of cameras at the club's training ground.

Alonso and Bellerin were released by Chelsea and Arsenal respectively before last week's transfer deadline, making them free agents and therefore eligible to move outside of the window.

Both signed one-year contracts with Barca before training with their new teammates on Tuesday.

They then performed ball tricks for the cameras.

Bellerin, 27, is returning to Barca after 11 years away. The right-back came through the club's youth system before leaving to join Arsenal aged 16.

He made 183 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, providing 20 assists and eight goals.

Although he never played for Barca's first team during his first spell at the club, Bellerin has experience of La Liga, having spent last season on loan with Real Betis.

Alonso, 31, is a Real Madrid youth product but his La Liga experience to date consists of just one substitute appearance in 2010.

Barca have now signed four new players on free transfers this summer, with Alonso and Bellerin following Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie through the door.

Pablo Torre, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde also moved to the Camp Nou this summer for a combined total in excess of €150 million.

Marcos Alonso pictured publicly signing a contract with Barcelona in September 2022 after being released by Chelsea

Marcos Alonso pictured publicly signing a contract with Barcelona

