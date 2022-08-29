Barcelona Offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Wife Counseling After Violent Robbery

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a victim of a violent robbery at his Barcelona home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Local police are looking into the attack, which is said to have taken place at around 1 am, shortly after Aubameyang had returned home following Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Valladolid.

According to El Pais, four armed robbers broke into the house after climbing a garden fence and threatened Aubameyang and his wife with weapons.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured on the bench during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Valladolid IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Gerard Franco

It is claimed that Aubameyang was beaten by the robbers and that they forced him to open a safe so that they could steal jewelry

Aubameyang and his wife are said to have survived with only minor injuries but Barcelona have reportedly offered them both counseling.

This was the second time this year that Aubameyang's home had been targeted by thieves.

Aubameyang may not be living in Barcelona for much longer.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal striker has been heavily linked with a summer transfer away from the Camp Nou, with Chelsea touted as a possible destination.