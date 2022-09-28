Skip to main content

Brazilian Football Confederation Issues Anti-Racism Statement After Banana Thrown At Richarlison

Brazil's players stood in front of an anti-racism banner before Tuesday's 5-1 win over Tunisia.

Referencing Brazil's five World Cup titles, it read: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt".

This act of unity and defiance came in response to the recent abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior in Spain.

Just 20 minutes into Tuesday's game we were reminded that racism is still a global disease when a member of the crowd at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes threw a banana at Brazil striker Richarlison.

Tottenham no.9 Richarlison was celebrating after scoring his seventh goal in six games for Brazil when the banana was launched in his direction.

At half-time, Richarlison was subbed off to make way for Vinicius, who had been targeted by a group of racist Atletico Madrid fans nine days earlier.

Ahead of the Madrid derby, fans were filmed singing "Vinicius is a monkey" outside of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, while a man was seen holding up a racist doll.

Brazil's players pictured posing in September 2022 with a banner that read: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt"

The Brazilian Football Confederation issued a statement after Tuesday's game.

It read: "After Brazil's second goal, a banana was thrown towards Richarlison.

"The CBF reinforces its stance against discrimination and vehemently repudiates yet another episode of racism in football."

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, added: "Once again, I come publicly to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same, regardless of color, race or religion.

"The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental [battle for] change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe."

