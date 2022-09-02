Skip to main content

New Liverpool Signing Arthur Melo Excited To Become One Of Jurgen Klopp's "Friends"

Arthur Melo is already familiar with Liverpool's Brazilian players and he is now looking forward to adding manager Jurgen Klopp to his list of friends.

Former Barcelona midfielder Arthur, 26, joined Liverpool on a season-long loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

He was brought in to bolster Liverpool's midfield, with Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently injured.

Asked if he is ready to play straight away, Arthur told LiverpoolFC.com: "Yes, I feel ready, I've prepared a lot for this moment and now it's here.

"Now it's time to perform after all the hard work I've put in. I feel prepared and ready and I am eager to get started straight away."

Arthur has become the fourth Brazil international currently at Anfield, joining keeper Alisson, midfielder Fabinho and striker Roberto Firmino at the club.

He added: "I'm really lucky that I've played with numerous players at the club for the national team.

"I know them very well - Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino. They're great friends and great players, I'm sure they’ll be a great help to me settling in here."

But Arthur is looking forward to working with manager Jurgen Klopp even more than his countrymen.

"He's a sensational guy, one of the best coaches in the world," said Arthur.

"He is so intelligent, full of emotion, he's friends with the players and plays alongside them. He's on the sidelines though it's as if he's playing on the pitch with you.

"I don't think there's any better feeling having someone like this alongside you. As I just said, he's highly intelligent and understands so much about football, with a lot of experience. It will be a pleasure."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured smiling during a pre-season training session in July 2022

Arthur could make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton.

He will wear the no.29 jersey for Liverpool. Arthur explained: "The number 29 is special to me, it was my number at my first professional team Gremio.

"It brought me a lot of luck so maybe there's an element of superstition around the number 29.

"It's a number that I really like, it brought me a lot of luck and hopefully it will do the same here at Liverpool."

Juventus revealed in a statement that Liverpool have paid them €4.8 million to loan Arthur for the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool have the option to sign the player permanently for an additional fee of €37.5m. 

By Robert Summerscales
