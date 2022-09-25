Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal Have "Good Chance" Of Winning Premier League

Arsene Wenger is currently the only manager to lead Arsenal to the Premier League title but he believes that Mikel Arteta could change that this season.

Wenger is Arsenal's most successful manager of all time.

He helped make the Gunners champions of England in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Since 2004, Arsenal have only finished within 10 points of the title winners on two occasions - in 2014 and 2016.

But Arteta's side currently lead the table after seven rounds of fixtures this season, having won six games.

The average points tally of the Premier League winners over the past six seasons has been a whopping 95, but Wenger does not expect it to be so high this time.

Arsene Wenger (right) won the Premier League trophy three times as Arsenal manager IMAGO/Paul Marriott

On Arsenal's chances of title glory, Wenger told Sky Sports: "I would say they have a good chance this season because I don't see any super dominating team.

"I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season."

This season will be like no other in Premier League history as it will feature a winter break to accommodate the first ever November/December World Cup.

Wenger added: "Of course, it's a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don't know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams.

"Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season.”