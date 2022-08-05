Arsenal Player Ratings Vs Crystal Palace: 8/10 William Saliba MOTM On EPL Debut

Was this a new dawn for Arsenal?

That was the narrative before they kicked off the 2022/23 Premier League season away to Crystal Palace on Friday night.

After spending another £100 million this summer, there was a fresh feeling about Mikel Arteta's side.

Just three of the players that started at Selhurst Park had featured in Arsenal's first XI on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

Check out how Arsenal's new-look XI rated in matchweek one below.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

Goals:

20': Gabriel Martinelli (Oleksandr Zinchenko assist)

85': Marc Guehi own goal

Yellow Cards:

44': Granit Xhaka

60': Ben White

Gabriel Martinelli (center) scored the first Premier League goal of the 2022/23 season IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Endured a nervy moment midway through the first half when he kicked the ball straight into Palace forward Odsonne Edouard but got away with it. Made strong saves to deny Edouard and Eberechi Eze either side of half-time.

Ben White - 6.5/10

Starting out of position at right-back, White was targeted by Wilfried Zaha. White was booked on the hour-mark for pulling Zaha's shirt but coped well with Palace's main threat for most of the night.

William Saliba - 8/10

Making his debut 1,106 days after signing from Saint-Etienne, the 21-year-old took to the Premier League like a duck to water. His positioning was spot on, while his highlight of the night was a superbly-timed slide tackle to halt Zaha.

William Saliba pictured on his Arsenal debut dispossessing Wilfried Zaha with a strong slide tackle IMAGO / PA Images/Adam Davy

Gabriel - 5/10

Was perhaps a little lucky not to concede a penalty in the first half when the ball hit his hand, but it would have been a harsh call. Got lucky again in the second when a wild miskick almost resulted in an own goal, but he was saved by Ramsdale, who made a frantic stop, and the referee, who awarded Arsenal a questionable free-kick.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7.5/10

Zinchenko provided a headed assist for Martinelli's opener and came close to scoring himself too. The Ukraine international never scored an EPL goal in 76 games for Manchester City but he almost opened his account eight minutes into his Arsenal debut with a fierce effort. He was named at left-back on the Arsenal team sheet but he spent much of the first half in advanced central areas when his side dominated possession. Defended well in the second period as Palace threw players forward. Subbed off for Kieran Tierney with seven minutes left.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

Partey's 2021/22 campaigned ended when he was injured in a 3-0 defeat by Palace at Selhurst Park last season. His first game back was a big improvement, although not overly eventful.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Covered responsibly for Zinchenko when the left-back ventured forward. Booked for diving in the middle of the field.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Full of energy, Saka was frequently involved at both ends of the pitch on Arsenal's right side. Saka deserves the credit for Arsenal's second goal as it was his fierce cross that Marc Guehi headed into his own net. He also took the corner from which the Gunners took the lead.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Playing in his first game since being officially confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain, Odegaard was not at his creative best. But he worked hard defensively.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Missed a golden chance to put Arsenal ahead in the opening four minutes when he shot wide from seven yards after great work from Gabriel Jesus. But he made up for it with a headed strike inside a crowned penalty area.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

After scoring seven goals in five pre-season appearances, Jesus was unable to find the net at Selhurst Park. But he still impressed. His work off the ball was first class and he also created big chances for Martinelli and Odegaard.