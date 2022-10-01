Arsenal End Tottenham's Unbeaten EPL Run After Emerson Royal Sees Red In North London Derby

Leaders Arsenal ended Tottenham's unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory in Saturday's north London derby.

Thomas Partey fired the Gunners ahead before Harry Kane equalized with a penalty to become the first player in Premier League history to score 100 away goals.

But Spurs were unable to record their first away win in this fixture since 2010 as second-half strikes from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka turned north London red.



Tottenham ended the game with 10 men after Emerson Royal was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

Spurs had been unbeaten in 13 Premier League games going into Saturday's clash.

Granit Xhaka (left), Gabriel Jesus (center) and Thomas Partey (right) scored in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Spurs IMAGO/Colorsport

Emerson Royal was sent off for Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium IMAGO/PA Images/Zac Goodwin

Arsenal started full of energy and pinned Spurs back inside their own half for much of the first 15 minutes.

But the game's first major chance fell to Tottenham when Arsenal's high defensive line from a free-kick was breached and Richarlison poked a tame shot straight at Aaron Ramsdale.

There was nothing tame about the shot that produced Arsenal's opener on 20 minutes. Partey slammed the ball into the top corner from 25 yards at the end of a 22-pass Arsenal move.

Arsenal deserved their lead but Spurs responded brilliantly and were level 11 minutes later.

Gabriel fouled Richarlison in the penalty area and Kane coolly converted from the spot to score his 14th goal in 16 Premier League north London derbies.



Arsenal's first goal had been a thing of beauty. Their second was far less aesthetically pleasing.

Hugo Lloris saved Bukayo Saka's initial shot but when the ball rebounded back towards him off Cristian Romero the Spurs keeper let it slip under his body, allowing Jesus to bundle home his first ever goal in a north London derby.

Tottenham's hopes of mounting another comeback were dashed by a moment of individual stupidity on 62 minutes.

Martinelli had been backed into a corner by a good Spurs press and Arsenal were going nowhere when Royal, for reasons only known to him, decided to rake his studs down the shin of his fellow Brazilian.



Anthony Taylor pulled out a red card and Tottenham could have no complaints.

It took a while for Martinelli to get up off the floor but once he did he quickly helped to put the game beyond Spurs by setting up Xhaka for Arsenal's third goal.



Antonio Conte threw in the towel.

In a bid to avoid losing by an embarrassing margin, the Spurs boss subbed off Son Heung-min and Richarlison to bring on extra defenders.

Manchester City are now the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League this season.