Roy Keane Labels Mikel Arteta A "Sore Loser" After Arsenal's Defeat At Man United
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane called Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta "a sore loser" in the wake of Sunday's game at Old Trafford.
Arsenal had a perfect record of five wins from five games in the Premier League going into the weekend, but United ended that spotless start with a 3-1 win courtesy of two goals from Marcus Rashford and a debut strike by Antony.
The result could have been very different had Gabriel Martinelli not seen his 12th-minute opener ruled out following a VAR review.
Martinelli's goal was ruled out after it was decided that Martin Odegaard had fouled Christian Eriksen in the build-up.
Speaking to Sky Sports after them game, Arteta said that decision was "difficult to accept", suggesting that the goal his side conceded against Aston Villa a week earlier should also have been ruled on if officials were being consistent.
"It's a lack of consistency," Arteta fumed. "What is soft? Last week, they [Aston Villa] got a goal when there's a foul on Aaron [Ramsdale], but it's soft and it's not a foul.
"Then there's a penalty on Bukayo [Saka] but it's soft and not a penalty. Today this is a foul.
"There were some strong tackles and no yellow cards because the threshold is low because it's a big game. It's really difficult to accept."
Reacting to Arteta's interview on Sky Sports, Keane said: "I'm fed up of all their excuses. I'm serious.
"Arteta gets interviewed after the game, he's a sore loser, like us all. "He's got to give a little bit of credit to Man United but he never does.
"Every time he loses a game it's all about what the opposition didn't do properly or the officials. Stop making excuses."