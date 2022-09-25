Women's Super League Attendance Record Smashed As Arsenal Hammer Tottenham

The biggest crowd in Women's Super League history witnessed Arsenal thrash north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

In front of 47,367 fans, Vivianne Miedema scored twice in a 4-0 win for the Gunners.

Beth Mead and Rafaelle Souza were also on target for Arsenal, who had won their season opener against Brighton by the same scoreline eight days earlier.

Arsenal put on a passing masterclass for their home supporters, dominating possession with 69% and registering 16 shots - 13 more than Spurs.

The Gunners also had 14 of the game's 15 corners.

Prior to this game, the record for the biggest crowd at a WSL game had been 38,262 - set at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Arsenal's players and supporters pictured celebrating during their 4-0 win over Tottenham IMAGO/Nicholas Cesar

The WSL is hoping to capitalize on the momentum from Euro 2022.

England's victory over Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley in July was witnessed live by 87,192.

Arsenal star Mead, who was named the Player of the Tournament at the Euros, told BBC Sport after Saturday's London derby: "It was incredible what we did in the summer but now we want to continue this and hopefully this is still just the beginning."

Swedish Arsenal forward Lina Hurtig added: "I've never experienced that before, the fans were incredible."