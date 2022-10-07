Skip to main content

Fabio Vieira Inspires Arsenal To UEL Win On His First Home Start But Mikel Arteta Demands More

Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Fabio Vieira as a "special talent" in June when his move from Porto was officially announced.

Vieira cost the Gunners £34 million including add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

Based on his performance on his full home debut against Bolo/Glimt, that might just prove to be a bargain.

Vieira set up Arsenal's second goal with a wicked cross for Rob Holding before scoring the third himself following a mazy dribble by Gabriel Jesus.

Eddie Nketiah had earlier put Arsenal in front with a simple tap-in after Kieran Tierney had rocketed a shot off the post.

Vieira also stuck the post in what was a dominant individual display.

No player provided more key passes (3) than the Portuguese playmaker.

Despite starting in a central midfield role, Vieira also attempted more shots (5) and supplied more crosses (5) than any other player.

But Arteta told football.london after the game that Vieira must improve in other areas.

Arteta said: "You saw the quality every time he's around the box. He's a real threat, real intelligent player, really brave.

"In defending he still needs to do more. [He needs to understand] more because organization is key when you play against good teams in ball possession."

Fabio Vieira pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in October 2022

Thursday was also a big night for fellow Arsenal new boy Matt Turner.

The USMNT goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on his home debut for the Gunners.

Turner was only called upon to make two saves and did so excellently, including a very impressive stop to deny Amahl Pellegrino.

Arsenal are now top of Europa League Group A with two wins from two games.

