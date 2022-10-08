Skip to main content

Armando Broja Scores First Chelsea Goal As In-Form Blues Keep Wolves In Relegation Zone

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

Chelsea won for the third time in eight days under new manager Graham Potter as Wolves were swept aside at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Mason Mount provided assists for Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic either side of half-time before 

Armando Broja then completed the scoring in the 89th minute with the first goal of his Chelsea career.

Broja raced onto a Mateo Kovacic through pass but he still had a lot to do after collecting the ball 25 yards from the Wolves goal.

The 21-year-old, who scored nine goals during a loan spell at Southampton last season, held off pressure from Max Kilman before cutting inside and firing low into the net from 16 yards.

Broja was making his 10th senior appearance for Chelsea. He has yet to start a game for the Blues.

No.18 Armando Broja pictured after scoring his first goal for Chelsea during a 3-0 win over Wolves

The result moved Chelsea up to fourth in the Premier League table, while Wolves remained in the relegation zone.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Chelsea boss Potter said: "Credit to Wolves. They came out and gave us more of a test in the second half, but we saw that period out and we managed to score a nice goal. Nice at the end for Armando to score.

"We want to score more than one. We were playing so well and if you have that performance level the goals will come. It is just a case of keeping that going and keeping the performances good.

"The effort was fantastic and they've worked hard in training this week."

On Broja, Potter added: "I've been here three or four weeks so I'm taking no credit [for his development].

"It was a great finish, a nice pass too, and whenever he comes on he works hard for the team.

"He's had to be patient but he's been working hard in training and it's nice for him to score."

