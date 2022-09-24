Skip to main content

Argentina Unbeaten In 34 Games After Lionel Messi Strikes Twice In Win Over Honduras

Argentina 3-0 Honduras

Argentina look like serious contenders to win this year's World Cup after extending their unbeaten run to 34 matches.

A Lionel Messi masterclass inspired Argentina to a 3-0 friendly win over Honduras in Miami on Friday night.

Messi scored twice after claiming a pre-assist for Lautaro Martinez's opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Honduras at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium

Lionel Messi scored two goals as Argentina beat Honduras 3-0 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Paris Saint-Germain star lobbed a brilliant pass over the Honduras defense to find Papu Gomez, who squared for Martinez to make the breakthrough after a quarter of an hour.

Messi then cooly converted a penalty kick in first-half added time after Marcelo Santos had fouled Giovani Lo Celso.

The moment of the night came on 68 minutes after Enzo Fernandez tackled Carlos Melendez and the ball ran loose to Messi 30 yards from the Honduras goal.

Messi noticed that Honduras keeper Luis Lopez had strayed off his line so he executed the perfect lob to score the 88th goal of his international career.

Argentina now face Jamaica in New Jersey on Tuesday in their final game before Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Honduras at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
News

Argentina Unbeaten In 34 Games After Lionel Messi Strikes Twice In Win Over Honduras

By Robert Summerscales
Richarlison pictured celebrating after scoring for Brazil against Ghana in September 2022
News

Neymar Assists Richarlison Twice As Brazil Beat Ghana In Penultimate World Cup Rehearsal

By Robert Summerscales
England's players pictured posting for a team photo before their 1-0 loss to Italy, which confirmed their relegation in the UEFA Nations League in September 2022
News

England Relegated In UEFA Nations League After Extending Winless Streak

By Robert Summerscales
Memphis Depay pictured walking off the pitch after picking up an injury during Holland's 2-0 win over Poland in September
News

Jules Kounde And Memphis Depay Join Barcelona Injury List While On International Duty

By Robert Summerscales
South Korea captain Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring against Costa Rica in September 2022
Watch

Watch Son Heung-Min Score Brilliant Free-Kick To Earn South Korea Draw With Costa Rica

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Charged Over Incident Involving Young Everton Fan's Phone

By Robert Summerscales
Jose Mourinho pictured (right) in a music video with UK rapper Stormzy
Watch

Watch Jose Mourinho Feature In New Music Video For UK Rapper Stormzy

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured holding his left hamstring after sustaining an injury in Tottenham's 1-0 loss at Southampton in January 2020
News

Harry Kane Credits Private Physiotherapist For Helping Him Avoid Injuries Since 2020

By Robert Summerscales
Kevin De Bruyne (no.7) and Gareth Bale (no.11) pictured during a UEFA Nations League game between Belgium and Wales in September 2022
News

Bored Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Belgium To Nations League Win Over Wales

By Robert Summerscales