Argentina Unbeaten In 34 Games After Lionel Messi Strikes Twice In Win Over Honduras

Argentina 3-0 Honduras

Argentina look like serious contenders to win this year's World Cup after extending their unbeaten run to 34 matches.

A Lionel Messi masterclass inspired Argentina to a 3-0 friendly win over Honduras in Miami on Friday night.

Messi scored twice after claiming a pre-assist for Lautaro Martinez's opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lionel Messi scored two goals as Argentina beat Honduras 3-0 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium IMAGO/Icon Sportswire/Peter Joneleit

The Paris Saint-Germain star lobbed a brilliant pass over the Honduras defense to find Papu Gomez, who squared for Martinez to make the breakthrough after a quarter of an hour.

Messi then cooly converted a penalty kick in first-half added time after Marcelo Santos had fouled Giovani Lo Celso.

The moment of the night came on 68 minutes after Enzo Fernandez tackled Carlos Melendez and the ball ran loose to Messi 30 yards from the Honduras goal.

Messi noticed that Honduras keeper Luis Lopez had strayed off his line so he executed the perfect lob to score the 88th goal of his international career.

Argentina now face Jamaica in New Jersey on Tuesday in their final game before Qatar 2022.