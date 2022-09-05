Skip to main content

(Photo) Celebrating Antony Poses For Paparazzi Hours After Victorious Manchester United Debut

Antony had plenty to celebrate on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old had earlier made a remarkable Premier League debut for Manchester United by scoring in a 3-1 win over table-toppers Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Antony celebrated in style on the pitch by kissing the United badge on his shirt in front of the section of the stadium where Arsenal's fans were housed.

Later on Sunday, Antony was still on a high as he and some friends went out for dinner at Manchester's Hawksmoor steakhouse.

Paparazzi arrived outside to capture photos of Antony leaving the restaurant and the former Ajax star was more than happy to pose by celebrating again for the cameras.

He was proudly wearing tracksuit trousers emblazoned with the United badge that he had earlier kissed.

Antony pictured after scoring his first goal for Manchester United in a 3-1 win over Arsenal

