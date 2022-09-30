Tottenham Boss Antonio Conte Responds To "Disrespectful" Rumors Linking Him With Juventus Return

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has said that rumors linking him with another possible return to Juventus are "disrespectful".

Conte played more than 400 games for Juventus as a player before rejoining the club as manager in 2011.

He led the club to three Serie A titles in three seasons in the dugout before leaving Juve in 2014 to take charge of the Italian national team.



That departure damaged his relationship with Juve owner Andrea Agnelli.

But recent reports have claimed that Agnelli could be open to a reunion with Conte as pressure grows on current manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Conte reacted to those reports by telling the Daily Mail this week: "This is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus.

"Also disrespectful for me working for Tottenham. I don't want to hear people speaking about this."

Manager Antonio Conte pictured kissing the trophy after leading Juventus to Serie A glory in the 2011/12 season IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Juventus finished fourth in each of the last two Serie A seasons, while they have only won two matches from their first nine in all competitions this at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

In contrast, Conte's Tottenham are unbeaten after seven rounds of fixtures in England's Premier League.

Conte's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, although Spurs have an option to extend it by a further year.

"There doesn't exist a right time," Conte added, after being asked when he might sign a contract extension. "It could be tomorrow, it could be the last day of the Premier League season.

"The most important thing for me and the club is to understand we want to continue together, to go in the same direction.

"This is the most important thing. Otherwise, I don't see a problem. I don't see another situation.

"I said in the past, I didn't need another contract to be sure to stay in a club.

"Also, for the club, it's a good investment to have a coach like me and my staff. At the right time I will take the best decision. At this moment, I'm really happy. I don't want to push the club because it's not the right time."