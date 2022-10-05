Antonio Conte Challenges Tottenham Forwards To Shoot Sharper After Frankfurt Stalemate

Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has urged his forwards to sharpen up their shooting skills after watching them fire blanks against Frankfurt.

Spurs battled hard at a noisy Deutsche Bank Park and created multiple chances but Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were unable to put any of them away.

Son missed the target with all three of his shots, while Kane only worked Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp with one of his four attempts.

Emerson Royal recorded two shots off target, while Ivan Perisic and Richarlison also misfired in front of goal.

Spurs ended the match with an xG score of 2.20, while Frankfurt's was 0.76, but the game ultimately ended 0-0 in terms of goals.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (10) pictured shooting wide during his side's 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt IMAGO/Sven Simon

Reflecting on the contest, Conte told BBC Sport: "It was a good match. We played with great intensity.

"I think we need to be more clinical. We created many, many chances to score. It's not easy to play away with this atmosphere, I think my players coped with that well.

"[But] in football you have to score. I think for the big effort for the whole team maybe we deserved much more. The most important thing for me is to create chances."

The result left Tottenham second in Champions League Group D with four points from their first three games.

Spurs may need to win two of their final three games to progress to the knockout phase.