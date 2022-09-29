Skip to main content

Anthony Gordon Reacts To Chelsea's "Crazy" £60m Transfer Offer To Everton

Anthony Gordon has said that he "was never desperate to leave Everton" despite being a transfer target for Chelsea in the summer.

Newcastle and Tottenham also showed interest in Gordon but neither were as aggressive as Chelsea in their pursuit.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea's final offer to Everton for Gordon was worth £60 million - £50m up front and £10m in add-ons.

Everton rejected that bid in August, so the 21-year-old remained at Goodison Park.

Reacting to Chelsea's pursuit of him and that failed £60m bid, Gordon told GOAL: "That's football nowadays – it's absolutely crazy.

"Personally, I don’t think any player is worth that amount of money but I'm also not going to talk myself down. The money in football, that's just how it is nowadays. You're also paying for potential all the time these days. That's just how football goes.

Anthony Gordon (left) and Jorginho (right) pictured during a Premier League game between Everton and Chelsea in August 2022

Anthony Gordon (left) pictured during Everton's game against Chelsea in August

"I wasn't too focused on that because I can only control what I can control. I think the minute you do that, there's only one way you're going to go. You need to stay humble. You need to focus on today and tomorrow and don't look too far into the future. 

"That's part and parcel of football. When you're doing well, there's always going to be that speculation. But because the place (Everton) is so good, it's not a place where I'm devastated because I have to stay. That's never been the case.

"I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case."

Gordon has been a key man for Everton this season. He has started all seven of his side's Premier League matches, scoring two goals.

The former Liverpool academy player was given a new squad number in this summer when he upgraded from no.24 to no.10.

Gordon's first senior game as Everton's no.10 came against Chelsea on the opening day of the season when transfer talks were still ongoing. Chelsea won 1-0.

News

