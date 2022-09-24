Alexia Putellas Confirmed As The Best Player On FIFA 2023 Ahead Of Kylian Mbappe And Co

No male player will be rated higher than 91 on FIFA 23 but 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will be.

EA Sports published a list of the highest-rated female players in the new video game ahead of its release on September 27 and Spain midfielder Putellas was top with an overall score of 92.

Gamers will be able to play with Putellas and the likes of Irene Paredes, Jenni Hermoso and Sandra Panos (all rated 88) in the Spanish women's national team.

But Barcelona Femeni are not in the game. FIFA 23 only has women's club teams from England and France.

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Irina R. Hipolito

Wendie Renard (91) and Ada Hegerberg (91) of Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain's Marie-Antoinette Katoto (90) are the best players in the French league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, who features on the game's front cover alongside Kylian Mbappe, is the best player in the Women's Super League with an overall score of 91.

Mbappe is one of five male players on FIFA 23 with a 91 rating. The others are PSG playmaker Lionel Messi, Real Madrid goal machine Karim Benzema, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Top-Rated Female Players On FIFA 23

Alexia Putellas, 92 – Spain

Sam Kerr, 91 – Chelsea, Australia

Wendie Renard, 91 – Olympique Lyonnais, France

Ada Hegerberg, 91 – Olympique Lyonnais, Norway

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, 90 – Paris Saint-Germain, France

Lucy Bronze, 90 – England

Alex Morgan, 90 – USA

Caroline Graham Hansen, 90 – Norway

Christiane Endler, 89 – Olympique Lyonnais

Vivianne Miedema, 89 – Arsenal, Holland

Beth Mead, 88 – Arsenal, England

Kadidiatou Diani, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain, France

Mapi Leon, 88 – Spain

Irene Paredes, 88 – Spain

Jenni Hermoso, 88 – Spain

Alexandra Popp, 88 – Germany

Sandra Panos, 88 – Spain

Amandine Henry, 88 – Olympique Lyonnais, France

Kim Little, 88 – Arsenal, Scotland

Lina Magull, 87 – Germany

Lauren Hemp, 87 – Manchester City, England

Grace Geyoro, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, France

Ashley Lawrence, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, Canada

Millie Bright, 87 – Chelsea, England

Lieke Martens, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, Holland

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Receive Same Score In FIFA 23 Ratings