Alexia Putellas Confirmed As The Best Player On FIFA 2023 Ahead Of Kylian Mbappe And Co
No male player will be rated higher than 91 on FIFA 23 but 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will be.
EA Sports published a list of the highest-rated female players in the new video game ahead of its release on September 27 and Spain midfielder Putellas was top with an overall score of 92.
Gamers will be able to play with Putellas and the likes of Irene Paredes, Jenni Hermoso and Sandra Panos (all rated 88) in the Spanish women's national team.
But Barcelona Femeni are not in the game. FIFA 23 only has women's club teams from England and France.
Read More
Wendie Renard (91) and Ada Hegerberg (91) of Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain's Marie-Antoinette Katoto (90) are the best players in the French league.
Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, who features on the game's front cover alongside Kylian Mbappe, is the best player in the Women's Super League with an overall score of 91.
Mbappe is one of five male players on FIFA 23 with a 91 rating. The others are PSG playmaker Lionel Messi, Real Madrid goal machine Karim Benzema, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
Top-Rated Female Players On FIFA 23
- Alexia Putellas, 92 – Spain
- Sam Kerr, 91 – Chelsea, Australia
- Wendie Renard, 91 – Olympique Lyonnais, France
- Ada Hegerberg, 91 – Olympique Lyonnais, Norway
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto, 90 – Paris Saint-Germain, France
- Lucy Bronze, 90 – England
- Alex Morgan, 90 – USA
- Caroline Graham Hansen, 90 – Norway
- Christiane Endler, 89 – Olympique Lyonnais
- Vivianne Miedema, 89 – Arsenal, Holland
- Beth Mead, 88 – Arsenal, England
- Kadidiatou Diani, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain, France
- Mapi Leon, 88 – Spain
- Irene Paredes, 88 – Spain
- Jenni Hermoso, 88 – Spain
- Alexandra Popp, 88 – Germany
- Sandra Panos, 88 – Spain
- Amandine Henry, 88 – Olympique Lyonnais, France
- Kim Little, 88 – Arsenal, Scotland
- Lina Magull, 87 – Germany
- Lauren Hemp, 87 – Manchester City, England
- Grace Geyoro, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, France
- Ashley Lawrence, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, Canada
- Millie Bright, 87 – Chelsea, England
- Lieke Martens, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, Holland