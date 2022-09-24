Skip to main content

Alexia Putellas Confirmed As The Best Player On FIFA 2023 Ahead Of Kylian Mbappe And Co

No male player will be rated higher than 91 on FIFA 23 but 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will be.

EA Sports published a list of the highest-rated female players in the new video game ahead of its release on September 27 and Spain midfielder Putellas was top with an overall score of 92.

Gamers will be able to play with Putellas and the likes of Irene Paredes, Jenni Hermoso and Sandra Panos (all rated 88) in the Spanish women's national team.

But Barcelona Femeni are not in the game. FIFA 23 only has women's club teams from England and France.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alexia Putellas pictured playing for Spain in 2021

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23

Wendie Renard (91) and Ada Hegerberg (91) of Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain's Marie-Antoinette Katoto (90) are the best players in the French league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, who features on the game's front cover alongside Kylian Mbappe, is the best player in the Women's Super League with an overall score of 91.

Mbappe is one of five male players on FIFA 23 with a 91 rating. The others are PSG playmaker Lionel Messi, Real Madrid goal machine Karim Benzema, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Top-Rated Female Players On FIFA 23

  • Alexia Putellas, 92 – Spain
  • Sam Kerr, 91 – Chelsea, Australia
  • Wendie Renard, 91 – Olympique Lyonnais, France
  • Ada Hegerberg, 91 – Olympique Lyonnais, Norway
  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto, 90 – Paris Saint-Germain, France
  • Lucy Bronze, 90 – England
  • Alex Morgan, 90 – USA
  • Caroline Graham Hansen, 90 – Norway
  • Christiane Endler, 89 – Olympique Lyonnais
  • Vivianne Miedema, 89 – Arsenal, Holland
  • Beth Mead, 88 – Arsenal, England
  • Kadidiatou Diani, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain, France
  • Mapi Leon, 88 – Spain
  • Irene Paredes, 88 – Spain
  • Jenni Hermoso, 88 – Spain
  • Alexandra Popp, 88 – Germany
  • Sandra Panos, 88 – Spain
  • Amandine Henry, 88 – Olympique Lyonnais, France
  • Kim Little, 88 – Arsenal, Scotland
  • Lina Magull, 87 – Germany
  • Lauren Hemp, 87 – Manchester City, England
  • Grace Geyoro, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, France
  • Ashley Lawrence, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, Canada
  • Millie Bright, 87 – Chelsea, England
  • Lieke Martens, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain, Holland

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Receive Same Score In FIFA 23 Ratings

In This Article (1)

Barcelona
Barcelona

Alexia Putellas pictured playing for Spain in 2021
News

Alexia Putellas Confirmed As The Best Player On FIFA 2023 Ahead Of Kylian Mbappe And Co

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick for Tottenham against Burnley in May 2022
News

Tottenham Would Have Sold Harry Kane For £7m In 2014... But Burnley Said No

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured (right) posing with a newly-married couple on their wedding day
Watch

Watch Mo Salah Crash Couple's Wedding Photo While Wearing Full Egypt Kit

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Honduras at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
News

Argentina Unbeaten In 34 Games After Lionel Messi Strikes Twice In Win Over Honduras

By Robert Summerscales
Richarlison pictured celebrating after scoring for Brazil against Ghana in September 2022
News

Neymar Assists Richarlison Twice As Brazil Beat Ghana In Penultimate World Cup Rehearsal

By Robert Summerscales
England's players pictured posting for a team photo before their 1-0 loss to Italy, which confirmed their relegation in the UEFA Nations League in September 2022
News

England Relegated In UEFA Nations League After Extending Winless Streak

By Robert Summerscales
Memphis Depay pictured walking off the pitch after picking up an injury during Holland's 2-0 win over Poland in September
News

Jules Kounde And Memphis Depay Join Barcelona Injury List While On International Duty

By Robert Summerscales
South Korea captain Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring against Costa Rica in September 2022
Watch

Watch Son Heung-Min Score Brilliant Free-Kick To Earn South Korea Draw With Costa Rica

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Charged Over Incident Involving Young Everton Fan's Phone

By Robert Summerscales