Newcastle United Smash Transfer Record By 57.5% To Sign Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak has signed for Newcastle United in a deal that smashes the club's previous transfer record.
Newcastle are set to pay Real Sociedad £63 million including add-ons, according to Sky Sports.
Isak has penned a contract at St. James' Park until June 2028.
He is a traditional no.9 but he will wear the no.14 for Newcastle.
Callum Wilson already occupies Newcastle's no.9 jersey but he will not be wearing it for a couple of weeks as the England striker is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.
With Wilson unavailable, it is likely that Isak will make his Premier League debut on Sunday when Newcastle visit Wolves.
Newcastle then go to Liverpool on August 31 before hosting Crystal Palace on September 3, when Isak is set to make his home debut.
Prior to Isak's record-breaking arrival, £40m was the most Newcastle had ever spent to buy a player.
Brazilians Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes each cost £40m, according to Sky, when they arrived in 2019 and January 2022 respectively.
Isak's £63m fee sees the bar of Newcastle's transfer record rise by 57.5%.
Newcastle United's Most Expensive Signings
|Player
|Fee
|Year
|From
Alexander Isak
£63m
2022
Real Sociedad
Joelinton
£40m
2019
Hoffenheim
Bruno Guimaraes
£40m
2022
Lyon
Sven Botman
£35m
2022
Lille
Joe Willock
£25m
2021
Arsenal
Chris Wood
£25m
2022
Burnley
Although Isak is still only 22 years old, he has already played European soccer for three different clubs - Sweden's AIK, Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Spain's Sociedad.
Qualifying for Europe with Newcastle will be this season's objective.
Isak scored 44 goals in 132 games in all competitions for Sociedad. He has netted nine times in 37 games for Sweden.