Newcastle United Smash Transfer Record By 57.5% To Sign Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has signed for Newcastle United in a deal that smashes the club's previous transfer record.

Newcastle are set to pay Real Sociedad £63 million including add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

Isak has penned a contract at St. James' Park until June 2028.

He is a traditional no.9 but he will wear the no.14 for Newcastle.

Callum Wilson already occupies Newcastle's no.9 jersey but he will not be wearing it for a couple of weeks as the England striker is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

With Wilson unavailable, it is likely that Isak will make his Premier League debut on Sunday when Newcastle visit Wolves.

Newcastle then go to Liverpool on August 31 before hosting Crystal Palace on September 3, when Isak is set to make his home debut.

Prior to Isak's record-breaking arrival, £40m was the most Newcastle had ever spent to buy a player.

Brazilians Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes each cost £40m, according to Sky, when they arrived in 2019 and January 2022 respectively.

Isak's £63m fee sees the bar of Newcastle's transfer record rise by 57.5%.

Newcastle United's Most Expensive Signings

Player Fee Year From Alexander Isak £63m 2022 Real Sociedad Joelinton £40m 2019 Hoffenheim Bruno Guimaraes £40m 2022 Lyon Sven Botman £35m 2022 Lille Joe Willock £25m 2021 Arsenal Chris Wood £25m 2022 Burnley

Although Isak is still only 22 years old, he has already played European soccer for three different clubs - Sweden's AIK, Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Spain's Sociedad.

Qualifying for Europe with Newcastle will be this season's objective.

Isak scored 44 goals in 132 games in all competitions for Sociedad. He has netted nine times in 37 games for Sweden.