These Two Completely Different Liverpool XIs Suggest Reds Are Ready For Busiest Season Ever

Liverpool were just two wins shy of an unprecedented quadruple last season and they appear to have the required squad strength to compete on all fronts again in 2022/23.

Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have gone, but the Reds have reloaded by signing Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

It has often been said that to be a serious title contender a team must have at least two reliable players in each position.

Liverpool certainly have that and then some...

Two Completely Different Liverpool XIs

Two completely different XIs made up of players in Jurgen Klopp's current Liverpool squad sharemytactics.com

Extra reserves: Adrian, Nat Phillips, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabio Carvalho.

As well as strength in depth, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of versatile players capable of playing in more than one position.

For example, James Milner can comfortably operate at left-back, right-back and in central midfield.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are capable of playing in midfield or out wide in Liverpool's three-man attack.

Liverpool are much better prepared to cope with a congested fixture list than most Premier League clubs.

Nevertheless, Klopp is one of the most vocal managers when it comes to complaining about the demands placed on players by the powers that be.

Jurgen Klopp is not happy about how many games top players may have to play this season IMAGO/News Images/Conor Molloy

The 2022/23 season is set to reach new levels of busyness due to the first ever winter World Cup being squeezed into the middle of the club campaign.

Klopp compared fixture congestion to climate change this week.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get angry.

"It is like with the climate. We all know we have to change but people are like 'what do we have to do?'. I'm in that as well, no doubt about that."

The World Cup starts on November 21 and finishes on December 18, eight days before the Premier League returns following a six-week break.

Klopp added: "The problem is the players that play the World Cup. It's just not OK.

"If you reach the semi-final then you are already quite busy and then the rest starts a week later.

"My problem is that as much as everyone knows that it is not right, nobody talks often enough about it that it will be changed. Something has to change."