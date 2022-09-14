Skip to main content

What A Premier League All-Star Game Between North And South Might Look Like

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly wants to Americanize the Premier League.

Boehly recently proposed the idea of a North vs South all-star game, similar to Major League Baseball's Midsummer Classic.

Right now Boehly's dream is just that - a dream - and it is unlikely to come true any time soon.

But what might it look like were it to come to fruition?

North vs South Geography

The first thing to do would presumably be to divide the Premier League into two halves based on geography.

Splitting the current roster of teams into two is quite easy.

There are seven London-based clubs right now and only three further south, while the other 10 current Premier League stadiums are all situation north of the capital.

North: Newcastle United, Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Leeds United, Wolves, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City

South: Bournemouth, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Brentford

Selection Rules

Such a fixture would need to be inclusive.

The MLB all-star game requires at least one player to be selected from each franchise.

Below is an example of what a North XI and a South XI might look like in a Premier League all-star match with all 20 clubs represented.

Possible North and South XIs for a Premier League all-star game

Possible North XI

  • Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest)
  • Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)
  • Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)
  • Conor Coady (Everton)
  • James Justin (Leicester City)
  • Casemiro (Manchester United)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  • Ruben Neves (Wolves)
  • Mo Salah (Liverpool)
  • Jack Harrison (Leeds United)
  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Possible South XI

  • Mark Travers (Bournemouth)
  • Reece James (Chelsea)
  • Ben Mee (Brentford)
  • Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
  • Declan Rice (West Ham United)
  • James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
  • Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
  • Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
  • Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
  • Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

