Manchester Derby Head To Head: City Now Just Six Wins And One Goal Behind United

Manchester City are now just six wins behind Manchester United in terms of their all-time head-to-head record in the Premier League.

It took City 20 seasons to finish above United in the EPL. United had already been crowned Premier League champions 12 times by the time City won the title for the first time in 2012.

Since then, City have won the title five more times, while United have not been champions since 2013.

In terms of Premier League titles, United currently lead City 13-6.

It will take City at least another eight years of Premier League dominance to oust United as the competition's most successful club ever.

But City may be able claim a superior head-to-head record much sooner.

An action shot from Manchester City's 6-3 win over Manchester United on Sunday IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

City thrashed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each scored a hat-trick.

It was the 51st Manchester derby in Premier League history and the 18th won by City.

United have won 24 to date, while there have been nine draws.

City, who beat United 2-0 and 4-1 last season, have scored 73 goals in EPL Manchester derbies - only one fewer than United's tally of 74.

Manchester Derby Head To Head - Premier League Era

Manchester City Manchester United 18 wins 24 wins 73 goals scored 74 goals scored 11 clean sheets 18 clean sheets 108 yellow cards 89 yellow cards 1 red card 7 red cards 1 penalty won 6 penalties won

The next Manchester derby is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford in January.

